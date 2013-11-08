SYDNEY Nov 8 Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
unveiled plans on Friday to invest A$1.5 billion ($1.42
billion) in its casino business in Queensland state, but its
share tumbled on investors' concerns over the cost.
Shares in Echo, which has been battling against bigger rival
Crown Resorts Ltd's growing presence in the Australian
gaming market, slumped 6.7 percent to A$2.38.
Echo was dealt a blow after Crown won government approval in
July for a high roller room at its A$1 billion luxury hotel and
residential development in Sydney.
That spelled the end of Echo's plans to spend A$1.1 billion
on new luxury hotels and an expansion of its existing Star
casino in the harbourside city.
Crown, owned by billionaire James Packer, has said it is
interested in the Queensland government's plans for up to three
mega new casinos in the state.
Echo said at its annual general meeting it planned to revamp
its Jupiters Hotel and Casino on the Gold Coast and the Treasury
Casino in Brisbane.
($1 = 1.0581 Australian dollars)
