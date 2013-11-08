* Echo plans to spend $1.4 bln upgrading Queensland casinos
* Analysts say Echo may be overspending to compete with
Crown
* Queensland government considering issuing up to three new
casino licences
(Updates with more detail on Echo's plans, fight with Crown for
market share, analyst comment)
By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 8 Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
unveiled plans to invest A$1.5 billion ($1.42 billion)
in its Queensland casinos, sending its shares to an all-time low
on Friday as investors fretted it risks overspending to fend off
rival Crown Resorts Ltd.
Echo and Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, are
battling for supremacy in the Australian casino sector as the
country seeks to grab a larger slice of the booming Asian gaming
market.
Australia's 13 casinos currently capture just one percent of
the $34 billion market for high-roller gamblers in Asia
annually, but state governments are greenlighting multibillion
dollar developments to boost that figure.
The fight between Crown and Echo is moving north after Crown
won the first round in Sydney when it received approval from the
New South Wales state government for a high roller room in its
A$1 billion luxury hotel and residential development.
That spelled the end of Echo's plans to spend A$1.1 billion
on new luxury hotels and an expansion of its existing Star
casino in the harbourside city, a major blow for the company.
Echo is now switching that investment to turn its existing
casinos in Brisbane and the Gold Coast into more luxurious
integrated resorts, but analysts said it is paying a hefty
price.
Echo shares were down 4.7 percent at A$2.45, in afternoon
trade, having earlier fallen as low as A$2.28, as Echo also said
subdued discretionary spending continues to impact its revenue
growth, analysts said.
"The admission that they need to spend more money and
disruptions to their operations will weigh further on short-term
earnings," said Invast Australia chief market analyst Peter
Esho. "It's not the positive upswing news the market is waiting
for."
Queensland state has four casinos currently, with Echo
owning three in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Townsville, and Reef
Casino Trust owning the Reef Hotel casino complex in
Cairns.
The Queensland government said last month it planned to
offer up to three new casino licences, with just one of those
earmarked for Brisbane - leaving Crown and Echo in direct
competition again.
Echo plans to expand its Jupiters Casino on the Gold Coast
with a six-star hotel and to transform its current separate
Treasury Casino and hotel in Brisbane to a large-scale
integrated resort precinct. It may sell its Jupiters Casino in
Townsville, which has limited opportunity to upgrade, it added.
Chief Executive John Redmond told shareholders at the
company's annual general meeting in Sydney it was an
"opportunity to transform our properties in Queensland into
world class integrated resorts capable of competing with the
best of region."
Crown is yet to provide details of any investment but has
already expressed its interest in Queensland.
Crown's continuing pressure was forcing Echo to invest more
for possibly lower return, said Karara Capital investment
manager Akshay Chopra.
"Crown will probably only do something in Queensland if they
get attractive terms, but I think part of its exercise is also
about making sure that Echo is not going to generate excessive
return from its investment," Chopra said.
Elsewhere in the state, offshore players are joining the
race. Chinese tycoon Tony Fung has proposed building a A$4.2
billion casino and resort project in Cairns .
The southern Chinese territory of Macau is the global
gambling capital, while the Philippines and Singapore are major
regional players.
($1 = 1.0581 Australian dollars)
