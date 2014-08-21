SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian regulators said on
Thursday they won't block the purchase of a casino in Cairns by
Hong Kong billionaire Tony Fung, boosting his ambitious push
into a gaming market that could become a haven for big-spending
Chinese gamblers.
In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission (ACCC) said it wouldn't oppose plans by Fung's Aquis
Reef Holdings Ltd to acquire Reef Casino Trust's Reef
Hotel Casino.
While the deal would give Aquis two casinos in the northern
Australian city if Fung wins a gaming licence from the state
government for his $8 billion Aquis Resort development, the ACCC
said it was satisfied that would not amount to a monopoly of the
market.
Shares in Reef Casino Trust rose 9 percent to A$4.14 after
the ACCC announcement, the highest in more than a month.
The regulator said it was satisfied the two Aquis casinos
would be in limited competition with each other. The existing
Reef Hotel caters to local or domestic non-VIP gamblers, while
the Aquis Resort under development would attract international
high-rollers.
"The ACCC's investigations suggested that there was likely
to be limited competition between the Reef Casino and the Aquis
Resort in the absence of the proposed acquisition," ACCC
Commissioner Jill Walker said in a statement.
The Aquis Resort, which will include eight hotels, high-end
retail shopping, an aquarium, two theatres and convention and
exhibition facilities, is one of two proposals shortlisted by
the Queensland government for a casino licence. If its bid is
successful, Aquis plans to include a casino with 750 gaming
tables and 1,500 gaming machines.
The Queensland government plans to make a final decision on
the licenses next year as it seeks to attract wealthy Chinese
gamblers to the popular tourist destination.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)