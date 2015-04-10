* Properties for sale include Anna Creek, world's largest
ranch
* Total land on offer is more than 100,000 sq km
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 10 Australia's largest private
land owner will sell its cattle operations, including the
world's largest ranch and an area equivalent in size to South
Korea, to raise cash for other businesses and investments.
S. Kidman & Co said it will sell its privately owned 11
cattle stations and a feedlot, complete with more than 200,000
head of cattle and more than 100,000 sq km (25 million acres) of
land spread across Western Australia, the Northern Territory,
Queensland and South Australia.
The announcement of the sale - which is expected to attract
significant foreign interest - comes a month after the
government said it would clamp down on foreign ownership of
agricultural land.
The cattle stations on offer include Anna Creek, the world's
largest cattle farm at more than 23,000 sq km.
S. Kidman & Co managing director, Greg Campbell, said the
sales decision by the Kidman family was driven by a desire to
capitalise on demand for Australian agricultural assets.
"Many of the family have other existing investments in
Australian agriculture and elsewhere and the sale will allow
them to convert long term capital gains into cash to support
their other businesses and investments," Campbell said.
Australia is the world's third largest exporter of beef -
selling more than 1.5 million tonnes a year of the red meat -
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Australian agricultural assets have become increasingly
desirable despite the often volatile incomes, and some industry
experts estimate more than 20 percent of Australian agricultural
land is owned by overseas investors.
Concerned it is losing control of its own food security,
Australia in February slashed the amount beyond which land
purchases would require regulatory approval.
From March 1, foreign purchases of agricultural land over
A$15 million ($12.5 million) are subject to regulatory approval
from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
London-based private equity company Terra Firma was last
year rumoured to be interested in purchasing a 50 percent stake
in S. Kidman & Co in a deal valuing the Australian beef producer
at between A$250 million and A$300 million.
"The company is in excellent financial shape, being debt
free with no mortgages over any assets," said Campbell.
S. Kidman & Co's business produces an average 15,000 tonnes
of beef each year, supplying 1.3 percent of Australia's
slaughtered beef exports, the company said.
($1 = 1.2985 Australian dollars)
