* Private placement of bonds for an amount of maximum 80 million euros ($87 million)
SYDNEY Nov 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first quarter cash earnings, in line with analysts' forecasts as revenue growth outweighed pressure on its interest margin.
First quarter unaudited cash profit in the three months to Sept 30 was A$2.1 billion ($1.99 billion) compared with A$1.85 billion a year ago.
CBA was expected to report first quarter cash profit of A$2.06 billion according to an average expectation of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.0531 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African banking industry lobby group on Monday criticised President Jacob Zuma's order to call back home his finance minister from a roadshow abroad, saying the move risked a sovereign credit rating downgrade.
March 27 Dominion Diamond Corp , the target of an unsolicited $1.1 billion approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington, said on Monday that it will launch a formal sales process for the company, boosting the company's share price.