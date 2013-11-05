* Q1 cash profit A$2.1 bln vs A$1.85 bln a year ago

* Group net interest margin narrows

* Revenue growth "solid" (Adds detail from trading update, analyst comment)

By Jackie Range

SYDNEY, Nov 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit on Wednesday, in line with market forecasts, though it highlighted some pressure on net interest margin.

CBA's trading update kicks off a new reporting year for Australia's big banks. Analysts expect a sixth straight year of record combined profits for the "Big Four" lenders.

CBA reported cash profit for the three months ended Sept 30 of A$2.1 billion ($1.99 billion) compared with A$1.85 billion a year earlier. Cash earnings, which exclude one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

CBA did not give an outlook for the rest of the year, but the result was broadly in line with an average forecast of A$2.06 billion from three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts expect the big four banks to generate a total of A$28.6 billion in annual profit, up around 5 percent, fed by tight cost control, a pick-up in credit growth and a continued decline in bad loans.

CBA, which releases limited information in its quarterly trading updates, said it had experienced solid revenue growth in the quarter, without quantifying the growth.

But it warned that group net interest margin, a measure of profitability, was "marginally" lower than the 2.17 percent posted in the second half of 2013, attributing it to "deposit margin compression in a lower interest-rate environment".

"The trend to marginally lower net-interest margins due to a lower interest rate environment is consistent with peers," said Morningstar analyst David Ellis. "Despite slightly lower margins we consider the major banks' ability to reprice loans remains intact, underpinning their competitive strengths."

Australia's big four - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, CBA, National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp - have been paying out stellar dividends to happy shareholders on the back of record results.

Yield hunters have driven up shares in the sector. CBA stock is up 34 percent this calendar year, outperforming a 21 percent gain in the S&P ASX 200 benchmark index.

Reflecting a broader trend of falling bad debts among the banks, CBA's impairment expense was A$228 million for the quarter, down from A$291 million in the same period last year.

The bank said credit quality remained sound, with arrears rates lower in home lending and stable in unsecured consumer lending.

($1 = 1.0531 Australian dollars)