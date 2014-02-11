Sydney Feb 12 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, , the country's biggest lender by market value, reported a 14 percent rise in first half earnings on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts as net interest income grew despite ongoing pressure on its margins.

CBA reported cash earnings of A$4.27 billion ($3.86 billion) for the six months to December 31. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had, on average, expected earnings of A$4.15 billion.

Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.1072 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by John Mair)