EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY Aug 14 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation's biggest lender by market value, reported record annual cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($7.1 billion), with second-half results beating forecasts.
It was CBA's fourth consecutive year of record profits, with the bank drawing strength from a steady flow of plain vanilla retail deposits.
In the six-months to end-June, CBA booked cash profit of A$4.04 billion, above a A$3.54 billion reported a year ago and stronger than a consensus forecast of A$3.84 billion from five analysts.
Cash profit excludes one-off and non-cash accounting items.
($1 = 1.1002 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has