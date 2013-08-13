SYDNEY Aug 14 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation's biggest lender by market value, reported record annual cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($7.1 billion), with second-half results beating forecasts.

It was CBA's fourth consecutive year of record profits, with the bank drawing strength from a steady flow of plain vanilla retail deposits.

In the six-months to end-June, CBA booked cash profit of A$4.04 billion, above a A$3.54 billion reported a year ago and stronger than a consensus forecast of A$3.84 billion from five analysts.

Cash profit excludes one-off and non-cash accounting items.

