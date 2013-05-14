SYDNEY May 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top lender by market value, on Wednesday
posted an 8.57 percent rise in third-quarter cash profit to
A$1.9 billion ($1.88 billion), helped by a higher net interest
margin.
The unaudited cash profit in the three months to March
compared with A$1.75 billion a year ago. Cash profit, which
excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely
watched by investors.
CBA's results capped off a bumper quarterly earnings period
for Australia's "Big Four" banks which have reported record
combined profits in recent weeks.
(A$1 = $0.9901)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)