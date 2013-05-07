SYDNEY May 7 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top mortgage lender, cut its variable
mortgage rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, passing on the full
quarter-point cut in the official cash rate.
CBA's move followed rival National Australia Bank
and came after the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash
rate to a record low 2.75 percent from 3.0 percent earlier in
the day.
Commonwealth Bank said it will cut its standard variable
rate to 6.15 percent, effective May 13.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)