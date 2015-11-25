SYDNEY Nov 25 The Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said on Wednesday it will refund about A$80
million ($58 million) to customers who overpaid their home loans
because the bank failed to deliver eligible discounts.
CBA said about 216,000 customers had overpaid fees and
interest on two of its mortgage products, some for several
years.
The bank discovered the error in 2014 after a customer
complaint. It notified the securities regulator and appointed
Ernst & Young to carry out an independent review.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
said human error was to blame for the mistake, while a backup
system to detect any problems also failed.
"I apologise to customers who have not received the full
benefits of their home loan package due to our mistake," Matt
Comyn, a retail banking services executive, said in a statement.
"We have taken steps to address the root causes of the
error, including changes to controls, systems and processes."
The average refund per customer is about A$370, which
includes interest.
The refund is the latest in a handful of such payouts by
Australia's big banks this year.
CBA last month said it would refund A$7.6 million to
agribusiness customers who were overcharged. National Australia
Bank said in July it would repay about 62,000 customers
A$25 million who were wrongly compensated.
In April, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
said it would pay A$30 million to thousands of its own planning
clients who paid for advice but did not receive all the services
they were promised.
($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)
