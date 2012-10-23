SYDNEY Oct 23 Australia's economy seems to be softening but monetary policy will provide support and hopefully spark a revival in the long-subdued housing market, a member of Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy board said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an economics conference, Heather Ridout also said Australia's resource boom had some way to run yet with a substantial increase in export volumes still to come. Ridout made it clear her views were her own and she was not speaking on behalf of the RBA.

Ridout, a non-executive member of the RBA board, said monetary policy had not "lost its teeth" in Australia and low inflation meant there was scope for policy to provide support.

There is intense speculation in financial markets that the central bank will cut its 3.25 percent cash rate by year-end, following a quarter-point easing earlier this month.

The nine-strong RBA board is made up of the Governor and Deputy Governor of the central bank, the Treasury Secretary and six non-executive members drawn from various sectors such as industry, academia or economics. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)