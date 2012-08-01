SYDNEY Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) index of commodity prices rose 1.3 percent in July, from June, when measured in special drawing rights (SDR) terms.

However, the index fell 2.4 percent in Australian dollar terms as the local currency rose sharply in the month.

The RBA said that, in SDR terms, the largest contributors to the rise in July were increases in the prices of wheat and oil. Other rural commodities prices also increased, while prices of coking coal and thermal coal declined in the month.

The index was down 9.8 percent on July last year in SDR terms, and had fallen by 10.8 percent in Australian dollar terms. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)