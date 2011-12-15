SYDNEY Dec 16 In the space of a few
months, Australia's central bank has shifted from warning of
higher interest rates to cutting twice in succession,
highlighting the pragmatism that is the hallmark of its head,
Glenn Stevens.
The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), and
self-styled "most boring man in Sydney", is the archetype of a
sober central banker. In a career spanning three decades,
Stevens has proved more than willing to remove the punch bowl
well before the party gets out of control.
But the bank has also been quite ready to ease when
circumstances change, a flexibility that has helped keep the
country free of recession for 20 years.
"He's been prepared to change tack quickly and that's a
pragmatic approach that has served Australia very well," said
Michael Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"They also understand completely how impossible it is to
model the whole world. It gives them a sense of humility that's
not always a feature of central banks."
Soft spoken and deeply religious, the governor plays guitar
at his local church, likes jazz and pilots light airplanes to
relax. He's also the highest paid public servant in the country
with an A$1 million-plus salary, multiples of what his
counterpart at the U.S. Federal Reserve takes home.
That may reflect the importance put on interest rates in a
country where home ownership is an obsession and over 90 percent
of mortgages are on variable rates.
The smallest policy change draws the sort of media frenzy
usually reserved for the juiciest political scandal in Britain
or the fate of the national football team in Italy.
After a rate hike in 2007, one tabloid carried a picture of
Stevens on its front page under the banner "Is this the most
useless man in Australia."
One lawmaker told Stevens that every time he increased rates
"my people up there bleed".
"And I get emails telling me, believe me. Some of them are
fairly frank," Stevens replied.
But he went on to argue that low interest rates were not
always a good thing, since it could "prompt people to build up
much more debt than maybe they really should".
An appreciation of the frailties of his fellow man runs
though much of his policy thinking.
"Human behaviour is driven by alternately greed and fear and
therefore economic systems are occasionally prone to
instability," was Stevens' take on the global financial crisis.
"It's always been that way and it always will be."
The best policy makers could do to limit the fallout was to
"keep the excesses" small during the good times.
When asked if he had regrets on past decisions, Stevens said
it was not tightening early enough on a couple of occasions.
His determination to control inflation was clear in 2007
when he took the unprecedented step of raising interest rates in
the middle of an election campaign. Two weeks later, the
government was out of power.
NO SLAVE
Yet neither is the RBA a slave to its inflation target.
The RBA was one of the very first central banks to start
slashing rates during the global financial crisis in 2008, even
though domestic inflation was running hot above 4 percent.
Stevens has said his best call was cutting rates by a full
percentage point, twice what was expected, in October 2008.
As recently as August, the central bank considered raising
rates to head off a forecast acceleration in inflation. But in
the end Stevens and his board did not have total confidence in
the forecast and judged it best to hold off.
That proved to be prescient as price pressures have since
moderated markedly while the European crisis had soured the
outlook for growth globally.
That led the bank to cut rates by a quarter point in both
November and December, taking them to 4.25 percent.
In a recent speech, Stevens argued that, like pilots,
markets hate flying blind and that leads them to put more faith
in forecasts than they should.
"Economic forecasters are there to make weather forecasters
look good," Stevens observed. "It is not that forecasts should
be ignored. But neither should the (policy) decision be rigidly
and mechanically linked to forecasts."
At best, economic data is a guesstimate, liable to often
drastic revision.
The danger was brought crashing home this year when U.S.
gross domestic product (GDP) was revised down massively to show
the recession of 2008/2009 was far deeper than anyone imagined.
The response by the RBA, and many other central banks, has
been "Nowcasting" -- essentially gathering their own data to
work out what the GDP statistics will, or should, show.
Some, such as the Bank of England, attempt to "backcast"
their own version of GDP that could point to future revisions.
A healthy respect for the perils of forecasting is evident
in how the RBA targets inflation, which again is more pragmatic
than dogmatic.
Partly that's due to the RBA's wide mandate, which includes
the stability of the currency, maintaining full employment and
ensuring the prosperity of all Australians.
The target was also devised with flexibility in mind. In the
media it tends to be described as keeping inflation in a rigid
band of 2 to 3 percent.
But really the aim is for inflation to average between 2 and
3 percent over an entire economic cycle, which can be a decade
or more. In practice, this has allowed the RBA to tolerate
inflation both below and above the band for quite long periods.
To Stevens, it is not a band at all but a "central
tendency".
Whatever the definition, it seems to have worked as
inflation has averaged almost exactly 2.5 percent since the
target was first established in the early 1990s.
NO MEDIA
While personally reserved to the point of invisibility,
Stevens has made the bank more transparent. It publishes the
minutes of policy meetings now and gives a lot more speeches --
11 for Stevens this year with another 24 from his colleagues.
But he draws the line at press conferences and shuns the
media. "The governor enjoys the spotlight about as much as a
prisoner trying to scale the back wall of a jail," one
commentator quipped.
Stevens' one and only interview came in March 2010 when the
bank had just started raising interest rates from the historic
depths hit during the global financial crisis.
Taking the highly unusual step of going on a popular morning
television programme, Stevens strived to explain the bank's role
and soften up the country for more hikes to come.
He also warned people off property speculation as a path to
prosperity, a form of verbal intervention the bank used with
some success to deflate a housing bubble in the early 2000s.
He also revealed was that his wife collected bank notes with
his signature on them. Stevens, with a typically dry touch,
noted: "There are too many for her to get them all."
Stevens' current seven-year term ends in September 2013 and,
so far, he has shown every intention of retiring while ahead.
Speaking at a church meeting last year, he said: "There's
nothing particularly remarkable about me at all, and when I'm
not in the job anymore, I'll be disappearing, that's for sure."