SYDNEY Aug 16 Australia's central bank expects
a new liquidity facility that will allow the country's banks to
meet tougher global capital adequacy standards should amount to
around A$300 billion ($275 billion), a top official said on
Friday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle emphasised the facility would not materially impact on
the central bank's balance sheet, though coming changes in the
country's electronics payments system would lead to some
increase in the balance sheet.
The committed liquidity facility (CLF) is designed to allow
local banks to meet Basel III rules that require financial
institutions to hold high-quality liquid assets as a buffer
during times of market stress.
In Australia, there are simply not enough high-quality
assets, mainly government bonds, for banks to meet the new
rules. The CLF, which starts in January 2015, will allow banks
to obtain guarantee of liquidity from the RBA for a set fee, and
thus meet the new rules.
Debelle said banks currently owned around A$130 billion of
government debt, both federal and state.
"A rough estimate would be that this is as much as $300
billion short of where they would need to be to meet the Basel
standard, given their current balance sheet structures," said
Debelle, who heads the RBA's financial markets unit.
The RBA will charge a flat fee of 15 basis points to
establish a CLF, which will allow banks to use a much wider
range of assets as collateral when borrowing from the central
bank. The RBA will also discount any security used as collateral
by as much as 25 percent.
Debelle also noted that coming changes to the process for
settling electronic 'direct entry' (DE) payments would result in
an expansion of the RBA's balance sheet.
Currently such payments are settled on the next business day
but from November they will be settled on the same day.
This means that banks will likely have to hold much larger
reserves at the RBA in order to meet payments that are settled
late in the day after money markets close.
Debelle expects exchange settlement balances, used to meet
such payments, will increase to between A$20 and A$30 billion
from the current average of around A$1 billion.
The central bank also expects it may often have to carry out
more than one set of open market operations per day in order to
meet banks' requirements for funds under the new system.
