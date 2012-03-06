SYDNEY, March 7 A top Australian central
banker on Wednesday rejected calls to cut interest rates to
bring down the high Australian dollar, saying the present level
of rates and the currency were needed to contain inflation amid
a once-in-a-century mining boom.
However, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor
Philip Lowe said it was possible the currency could rise too far
and lead to a sustained increase in unemployment. Were that to
happen, the bank could respond by cutting interest rates.
"If the unemployment rate were to rise persistently, it
might suggest that the contractionary effect of the high
exchange rate was more than offsetting the expansionary effect
of the investment boom and the terms of trade," Lowe told an
industry group conference.
"If this were to turn out to be the case, monetary policy
would have the flexibility to respond provided the inflation
outlook remained benign."
The central bank kept its main cash rate steady at 4.25
percent at its March policy meeting this week, saying it was at
the right level to maintain trend growth and restrain inflation.
Lowe noted that some had argued that Australia's relatively
high interest rates, compared to much of the developed, world
were putting upward pressure on the local dollar.
This in turn was making life hard for some sectors of the
economy, such as manufacturing, retail and tourism.
"Some who have argued this see part of the solution as being
a material easing of monetary policy," said Lowe.
"The difficulty with this argument is that, at least on the
evidence to date, something like the current combination of
exchange rates and interest rates appears to be what is needed
to maintain overall macroeconomic stability."
In particular, they were needed to avoid repeating the
experience of past mining booms that had led to damaging bouts
of inflation.
Lowe acknowledged that some industries were facing painful
restructuring pressures because of the high local dollar, but
said these was little monetary policy could do about that.
"Monetary policy can help the adjustment by keeping
inflation under control and maintaining stability in the overall
economy," he said. "Our judgment is that the current setting of
monetary policy is consistent with this."
The Australian dollar hit a peak near $1.10 last year
and has held above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the
time since.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)