SYDNEY, March 7 A top Australian central banker on Wednesday rejected calls to cut interest rates to bring down the high Australian dollar, saying the present level of rates and the currency were needed to contain inflation amid a once-in-a-century mining boom.

However, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said it was possible the currency could rise too far and lead to a sustained increase in unemployment. Were that to happen, the bank could respond by cutting interest rates.

"If the unemployment rate were to rise persistently, it might suggest that the contractionary effect of the high exchange rate was more than offsetting the expansionary effect of the investment boom and the terms of trade," Lowe told an industry group conference.

"If this were to turn out to be the case, monetary policy would have the flexibility to respond provided the inflation outlook remained benign."

The central bank kept its main cash rate steady at 4.25 percent at its March policy meeting this week, saying it was at the right level to maintain trend growth and restrain inflation.

Lowe noted that some had argued that Australia's relatively high interest rates, compared to much of the developed, world were putting upward pressure on the local dollar.

This in turn was making life hard for some sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, retail and tourism.

"Some who have argued this see part of the solution as being a material easing of monetary policy," said Lowe.

"The difficulty with this argument is that, at least on the evidence to date, something like the current combination of exchange rates and interest rates appears to be what is needed to maintain overall macroeconomic stability."

In particular, they were needed to avoid repeating the experience of past mining booms that had led to damaging bouts of inflation.

Lowe acknowledged that some industries were facing painful restructuring pressures because of the high local dollar, but said these was little monetary policy could do about that.

"Monetary policy can help the adjustment by keeping inflation under control and maintaining stability in the overall economy," he said. "Our judgment is that the current setting of monetary policy is consistent with this."

The Australian dollar hit a peak near $1.10 last year and has held above parity with the U.S. dollar for most of the time since. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)