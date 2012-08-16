Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
SYDNEY Aug 16 A top official from Australia's central bank said on Thursday that while commodity prices have turned down, the local dollar has not.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle made those comments at a speech in Sydney. Last week, the central bank warned a persistently high dollar could be a bigger drag on the economy than in the past. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
June 6 New Jersey insurance regulators are "in the midst of a very comprehensive exam" of Prudential Financial Inc, the company's vice chairman Mark Grier said in a presentation for investors on Tuesday.