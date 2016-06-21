SYDNEY, June 21 Australian exports of liquefied
natural gas are likely to grow strongly over the new few years
despite subdued prices for the energy given the massive amount
of money already sunk into projects, a top central bank official
said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) head of economic
analysis, Alexandra Heath, also emphasised that more needed to
be done to develop the country's sources of renewable energy
both for exports and their environmental benefits.
Speaking at a conference on energy projects, Heath noted
that producers had already invested more than A$230 billion
($172 billion) in new LNG output in Australia, much of which was
yet to fully come on line.
While further spending would be constrained by soft prices,
the investment completed and under way would see Australia
become the largest producer of LNG in the world within the next
year or two. Australia is now the world's second-largest
producer after Qatar, and is projected to take the number one
spot by 2019, according to government data.
"The decline in (LNG) prices is unlikely to lead to a
significant reduction in production from existing producers
because the high fixed costs of building the infrastructure have
been paid and marginal production costs are relatively low,"
said Heath.
Rising volumes of resource exports have been a crucial prop
for the Australian economy, which outpaced much of the developed
world with growth of 3.1 percent in the year to March.
Heath was not so optimistic about exports of thermal coal,
with a significant amount of Australia's output estimated to be
unprofitable around current prices.
In contrast, Australia had abundant sources of renewable
energy that needed to be developed.
"Our ability to benefit from rising demand for cleaner fuels
will depend on our willingness to invest and innovate," said
Heath.
"It is important that Australian companies remain at the
forefront of developing expertise in these fields, not just for
the environmental benefits that they will bring, but to be able
to export these technologies to other countries."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)