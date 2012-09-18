ADELAIDE, Sept 18 Australian monetary policy is
still very effective as there has been plenty of scope to lower
interest rates to offset the impact of increased funding costs
for banks, a top central banker said on Tuesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle also said there had been no sign that tighter regulation
for banks had curtailed the supply of credit in the economy, now
or in the future.
Speaking on stricter liquidity rules required under Basel
III, Debelle dismissed concerns voiced by some banks that
meeting the rules would cost too much, saying the overall cost
would be small and well worth paying for a more stable financial
system.
The rise in funding costs for banks had more to do with
market pressures and ratings concerns than tougher regulations,
argued Debelle.
The RBA had taken higher funding costs into account when
setting monetary policy, taking its cash rate lower than in the
past to offset the impact on the rates that matter in the
economy, from mortgages to business loans.
"In the current environment, there has been ample scope to
lower the cash rate sufficiently so as to bring these other
rates to where they need to be to achieve the desired stance of
monetary policy," he said.
The central bank has cut its cash rate by 125 basis points
since last November, taking it to 3.5 percent.
"In this regard, it is important to stress that the
transmission of monetary policy is still very effective in
Australia."
