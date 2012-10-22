SYDNEY Oct 22 Australia's central bank will
require issuers of residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS)
to provide more details on the debt and to make it public, if
they want to use the debt as collateral when borrowing from the
bank.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Monday said the
proposed changes would first cover RMBS, including those
securitised within banks, and later cover other asset backed
securities such as debt backed by auto loans or credit card
payments.
"Broadly speaking, the new information requirements cover
both transaction-related data as well as information on the
underlying assets, such as anonymised loan-level data," said RBA
Assistant Governor Guy Debelle in a speech announcing the
changes.
"They will help the Bank to more precisely value the
securities held on its balance sheet in terms of both price and
risk," said Debelle, who heads the central bank's financial
markets division.
Details of the information that will be required at least
every quarter on both existing and new RMBS issuance will be set
out in reporting templates on the RBA website early next year
after industry consultation.
The RBA will then collect the relevant data from the banks.
Debelle did not provide a deadline for the information to be
provided.
The data would help reduce the RBA's reliance on credit
rating agencies in assessing the securities, said Debelle.
"These data will also be of benefit to the broader market
by providing more transparency to Australian RMBS," he added.
The information would have to be made available to the
public, free of charge, and the issuer would be required to
ensure that the data were accurate.
Currently there are no regulatory standards for RMBS
reporting and the data can be hard to get.
If the information was not made available the security would
not be eligible as collateral for repurchase agreements in the
RBA's daily money market operations, said Debelle.
As at June this year the RBA held only A$800 million ($824
million) of RMBS under repurchase agreements, out of a total
collateral pool of A$24.4 billion.
However, that is likely to grow from 2015 when a new
liquidity regime for banks is due to start globally under the
Basel III rules.
Australian banks also used RMBS much more extensively during
the global financial crisis as collateral to borrow from the
RBA. In mid-2009, total RMBS held by the central bank under
repurchase agreements amounted to A$26.1 billion.
Debelle said the Australian market for RMBS was showing
signs of a pick-up, having been tarnished by association during
the global financial crisis.
Around A$10 billion of the debt had been issued so far in
2012, with recent deals drawing strong demand and spreads
narrowing steadily.
The collateral underlying the debt was also of high quality,
with arrears rates on Australian mortgages remaining low, he
said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)