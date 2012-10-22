SYDNEY Oct 22 Australia's central bank will require issuers of residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) to provide more details on the debt and to make it public, if they want to use the debt as collateral when borrowing from the bank.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Monday said the proposed changes would first cover RMBS, including those securitised within banks, and later cover other asset backed securities such as debt backed by auto loans or credit card payments.

"Broadly speaking, the new information requirements cover both transaction-related data as well as information on the underlying assets, such as anonymised loan-level data," said RBA Assistant Governor Guy Debelle in a speech announcing the changes.

"They will help the Bank to more precisely value the securities held on its balance sheet in terms of both price and risk," said Debelle, who heads the central bank's financial markets division.

Details of the information that will be required at least every quarter on both existing and new RMBS issuance will be set out in reporting templates on the RBA website early next year after industry consultation.

The RBA will then collect the relevant data from the banks. Debelle did not provide a deadline for the information to be provided.

The data would help reduce the RBA's reliance on credit rating agencies in assessing the securities, said Debelle.

"These data will also be of benefit to the broader market by providing more transparency to Australian RMBS," he added.

The information would have to be made available to the public, free of charge, and the issuer would be required to ensure that the data were accurate.

Currently there are no regulatory standards for RMBS reporting and the data can be hard to get.

If the information was not made available the security would not be eligible as collateral for repurchase agreements in the RBA's daily money market operations, said Debelle.

As at June this year the RBA held only A$800 million ($824 million) of RMBS under repurchase agreements, out of a total collateral pool of A$24.4 billion.

However, that is likely to grow from 2015 when a new liquidity regime for banks is due to start globally under the Basel III rules.

Australian banks also used RMBS much more extensively during the global financial crisis as collateral to borrow from the RBA. In mid-2009, total RMBS held by the central bank under repurchase agreements amounted to A$26.1 billion.

Debelle said the Australian market for RMBS was showing signs of a pick-up, having been tarnished by association during the global financial crisis.

Around A$10 billion of the debt had been issued so far in 2012, with recent deals drawing strong demand and spreads narrowing steadily.

The collateral underlying the debt was also of high quality, with arrears rates on Australian mortgages remaining low, he said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)