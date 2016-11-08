(Updates price, adds details on company, background)

SYDNEY Nov 8 Australia's Charter Hall Long WALE REIT property trust received a subdued reception from investors on the first day of trading even though the offer amount had been cut and the projected yield increased after fund managers baulked at an initial float plan.

The spin-off from parent Charter Hall Group raised A$827 million ($637.04 million) rather than the A$1.12 billion that had been proposed initially, after the seller decided to retain more debt to increase the yield while reducing the IPO amount. Bond yields had surged during the initial offering period.

Shares in the trust, which contains properties leased to government and corporate tenants, were trading at A$4.01 by 0107 GMT, in line with the listing price of A$4 a share.

The Charter Hall Long WALE REIT listing came a day after shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer, Inghams closed 2.2 percent higher on their market debut.

That float had also been repriced lower by its owner, U.S. private equity group TPG Capital Management.

Meanwhile, a plan by TPG to launch Australia's biggest listing this year, which could value all of utility Alinta Energy at up to A$3 billion, has been delayed at least a week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, citing market jitters on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)