SYDNEY Oct 3 The Australian Tax Office is
pursuing unpaid taxes from companies controlled by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, that relate to profits made in the
country's power, gas and water industries.
The Federal Court recently ruled against two companies
related to Li's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, ordering
they pay A$776 million ($726.92 million) in unpaid tax and
penalties.
The two companies, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
, the largest listed infrastructure company in Hong
Kong, and energy subsidiary Power Asset Holdings Ltd,
have made hundreds of millions of dollars from their Australian
investments.
Wendy Tong Barnes, chief corporate affairs officer at Cheung
Kong Infrastructure Holdings, said in an email to Reuters on
Thursday that the company has obtained legal advice and intends
to "vigorously challenge" the ruling.
Many of the group's Australian investments were privatised
state government utilities, including a 50 percent stake in
South Australia Power Networks. Other investments include a 19
percent holding in Envestra Ltd, Australia's biggest
distributor of natural gas.
Judge Michelle Gordon of the Victorian division of the
Federal Court ordered on Aug. 30 that Cheung Kong Infrastructure
pay A$380 million and Power Asset Holdings pay A$396 million for
unpaid income tax from 2000 to 2009, as well as penalties for
failing to lodge documents with the tax office.
The court made the judgments after the two Hong Kong
companies failed to provide an address for the delivery of legal
documents, allowing the judge to rule without considered more
detailed arguments.
No representatives from either company were at the hearings.
Penalties and interest for failing to file documents
continue to accrue in the ongoing case.
($1 = 1.0675 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell. Additional reporting by Yimou Lee
in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill)