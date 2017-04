CANBERRA Nov 17 Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said the free trade deal agreed with China on Monday was the most comprehensive that China had concluded with any country.

Once the framework agreed in Canberra was fully implemented, 95 percent of Australia's exports to China, Australia's top trade partner, would be tariff free, Abbott said following a signing ceremony atttended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

