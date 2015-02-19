* Thirteen Australians have hepatitis A, more cases expected
* Farmers, consumer groups push for changes to product
labelling
* Tests continue on berries packed in China
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Feb 20 An outbreak of hepatitis A in
Australia, probably caused by frozen berries packaged in China,
is giving added impetus to moves to tighten the country's murky
food labelling laws and could fuel a backlash against imported
food.
Proposed changes that would more clearly identify the origin
of food on supermarket shelves, combined with growing pressure
on consumers to buy local produce, may curb the appetite for
Chinese imports and could undercut a landmark free trade deal.
"I want to make sure I do everything in my power to say to
people 'your safest food is your domestic food'," Federal
Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Wednesday.
Thirteen Australians have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, a
viral disease affecting the liver, after eating frozen mixed
berries sold by Patties Foods Ltd and health officials
expect to identify more cases in coming weeks.
The berries were grown in Chile and China before being
packaged at a Chinese factory, where poor hygiene and tainted
water supplies are thought to have caused the health problems.
Hepatitis A is passed through contact with material that has
been contaminated with faeces from an infected person.
The case has given impetus to a bill introduced into the
Australian parliament a week ago by the minority opposition
Greens Party, which wants more informative labelling on products
for sale in Australia.
Under current laws, the term "made from Australian and
imported ingredients" is common, providing no detail on the
exact origins of all the ingredients in a product or where it
was packaged.
Imported food products have to undergo less stringent safety
tests during and after production than local produce, farmers'
groups say.
Joyce said the weak country-of-origin labelling laws allowed
manufacturers to use "sneaky terms" to "earn a premium" on
cheaply made products.
Farming and consumer groups say the case highlights
long-term food safety problems in China, the third-largest
source of Australia's food imports, where rapid
industrialisation has polluted soil and water supplies. Poor
hygiene in production and packaging plants is also a big
concern.
"The current issue with imported frozen berries highlights
the need for clearer country-of-origin labelling, as it appears
consumers may have been confused about where they came from,"
said Ian Harrison, chief executive of lobby group Australian
Made Campaign.
"Buy local" campaigns are increasingly prevalent in
Australia and are gaining traction.
A July 2013 Roy Morgan poll showed more than 60 percent of
Australians sometimes bought products because they were made in
Australia even when they were more expensive than imported
rivals. Only 12 percent said price would deter them from buying
Australian products.
TRADE DEALS
Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who late last year signed a free
trade deal with China, is less enamoured with changing
country-of-origin labelling laws, saying he is wary of imposing
new regulations that could send food prices soaring.
Trade agreements make such changes tricky politically.
Australia needs the trade pact with China to help it move from a
reliance on exports of coal and iron ore to expanding its food
and agricultural shipments to a growing Asian middle class.
There is also the risk of appearing contradictory. Australia
is one of a number of countries that have taken action in the
World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States after
it introduced its own stronger country-of-origin labelling laws
for beef products last year.
Abbott said the government would look at toughening up
screening processes for imported goods but put the impetus on
the food industry to make its own checks.
Patties Foods has withdrawn the frozen berries from sale and
stressed it carried out all the tests required under Australian
law but it will probably face a class action lawsuit. Its shares
have fallen 10 percent since it announced the product recall
over the weekend.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)