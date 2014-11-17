SHANGHAI/MELBOURNE Nov 17 A landmark Australia-China free trade deal signed on Monday will delay the exemption of import tariffs on Australian thermal coal, giving Chinese miners a much-needed buffer for local prices to recover, traders and analysts said.

The memorandum of understanding, which Chinese President Xi Jinping signed on a state visit to Canberra, would eliminate a 3 percent coking coal tariff immediately and a 6 percent tariff on thermal coal within two years.

The agreement will give Australian producers of coking coal, used in steelmaking, some help in riding out a two-year price rout. However, thermal coal producers face two years of the tariffs, that caught the market by surprise when they were introduced in October.

In the long term, industry experts said mine closures in China and elsewhere were the only solution to tackling a crippling global supply glut that has already pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.

"Chinese coal miners can now breathe a collective sigh of relief. The two-year phase-in period for steam coal will give time for the market to rebalance," said Zhao Zhichao, a coal analyst at Yongan Futures.

Steam coal futures on China's Zhengzhou Exchange rose as much as 0.7 percent, while coking coal futures inched up 0.3 percent by 0647 GMT.

The Minerals Council of Australia, which had pressed for zero tariffs on coal immediately, welcomed the deal.

"That is a superior deal to that provided under the ASEAN-China FTA which phased coal tariffs out over four years," Council CEO Brendan Pearson said in a statement.

Traders said the tariff relief on metallurgical coal was set to boost Australian orders, potentially even displacing some shipments from Mongolia, as local suppliers were more expensive.

China's imports from Australia, which supplies almost half of China's total coking coal imports, reached 20.87 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2014, while second-ranked supplier Mongolia shipped 10.7 million tonnes.

"For anyone in the met coal business this is a significant relief for them," said James Rickards, spokesman for Yancoal Australia Ltd.

With some 70 percent of its miners in the red, Beijing has rolled out a string of support policies, including import tariffs and cutting ancillary fees.

Trade sources said Beijing is also considering a proposal to cut coal export taxes to 3 percent from the current 10 percent to give its oversupplied market a potential sales outlet. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)