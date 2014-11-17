SHANGHAI/MELBOURNE Nov 17 A landmark
Australia-China free trade deal signed on Monday will delay the
exemption of import tariffs on Australian thermal coal, giving
Chinese miners a much-needed buffer for local prices to recover,
traders and analysts said.
The memorandum of understanding, which Chinese President Xi
Jinping signed on a state visit to Canberra, would eliminate a 3
percent coking coal tariff immediately and a 6 percent tariff on
thermal coal within two years.
The agreement will give Australian producers of coking coal,
used in steelmaking, some help in riding out a two-year price
rout. However, thermal coal producers face two years of the
tariffs, that caught the market by surprise when they were
introduced in October.
In the long term, industry experts said mine closures in
China and elsewhere were the only solution to tackling a
crippling global supply glut that has already pushed prices to
5-1/2 year lows.
"Chinese coal miners can now breathe a collective sigh of
relief. The two-year phase-in period for steam coal will give
time for the market to rebalance," said Zhao Zhichao, a coal
analyst at Yongan Futures.
Steam coal futures on China's Zhengzhou Exchange
rose as much as 0.7 percent, while coking coal futures
inched up 0.3 percent by 0647 GMT.
The Minerals Council of Australia, which had pressed for
zero tariffs on coal immediately, welcomed the deal.
"That is a superior deal to that provided under the
ASEAN-China FTA which phased coal tariffs out over four years,"
Council CEO Brendan Pearson said in a statement.
Traders said the tariff relief on metallurgical coal was set
to boost Australian orders, potentially even displacing some
shipments from Mongolia, as local suppliers were more expensive.
China's imports from Australia, which supplies almost half
of China's total coking coal imports, reached 20.87 million
tonnes in the first 10 months of 2014, while second-ranked
supplier Mongolia shipped 10.7 million tonnes.
"For anyone in the met coal business this is a significant
relief for them," said James Rickards, spokesman for Yancoal
Australia Ltd.
With some 70 percent of its miners in the red, Beijing has
rolled out a string of support policies, including import
tariffs and cutting ancillary fees.
Trade sources said Beijing is also considering a proposal to
cut coal export taxes to 3 percent from the current 10 percent
to give its oversupplied market a potential sales outlet.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)