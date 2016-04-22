(Repeats to add PIX in slug, no change to text)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 22 A China-born academic has been
forced out of a leading Australian university for posting online
politically charged remarks about his countrymen, re-igniting
accusations Beijing is using its presence inside global campuses
to exert soft power.
University of Sydney business school tutor Wei Wu, who gave
up his Chinese citizenship to be Australian last year, quit
earlier this week ahead of a university investigation into his
conduct. Chinese students had complained he used racist language
in a heated exchange on social media, prompting the probe.
In his argument with students on social media website Weibo
, Wu, 26, called Chinese students in Australia "tun" in
Mandarin, a word for pig which, according to his supporters, is
also slang for rich, young Chinese who flout their devotion to
communism abroad. In postings over the past year, he also
published footage of himself burning his Chinese passport, the
supporters said.
The tutor's supporters told Reuters the complaint originated
with a student group affiliated with the Chinese consulate in
Sydney, a sign that they said suggested the complaint was
intended to stifle anti-Beijing rhetoric.
"There is a line between whether he's been abusive to
students and whether he has a right to freedom to express
himself on a topic which is widely discussed," said Wai Ling
Yeung, the China-born former head of Chinese studies at Curtin
University, who wrote a second petition calling for the
university to protect Wu's freedom of speech.
In her petition, Yeung wrote that Chinese Australians are
concerned Wu is becoming a victim of Chinese government attempts
to curb voices of dissent among overseas Chinese.
The Chinese consulate in Sydney and the Chinese embassy did
not immediately respond to email enquiries. The Sydney
University Chinese Student & Scholar Association, which Wu's
supporters said filed the petition, did not respond to a
telephone message requesting comment.
The University of Sydney business school is a liberal
institution with "limited control over external organisations
and the influence they may or may not exercise over groups of
students", Deputy Dean John Shields said in an email to Reuters.
He said a question about whether the business school takes
instructions from Chinese government interests was
"inappropriate, based on a false premise and does not warrant a
response".
Wu did not respond to an email request seeking comment.
CULTURE POWER
The matter sparked a debate on social media, including posts
of satirical images of the university with photoshopped banners
from Tiananmen Square, the site of a 1989 student massacre,
saying "long live the People's Republic of China".
Since 2004, China has established hundreds of "Confucius
Institute" cultural centres on campuses around the world and
started paying scholarships to thousands of its nationals
studying abroad, raising concerns among some academics that
universities are becoming too dependent on the financial benefit
to keep mainland politics out.
The matter is particularly sensitive in Australia, where
state-financed universities are cutting less profitable courses
to cope with funding cuts while expanding others seen as popular
with full-fee-paying foreign students.
In 2015, China provided a third of the country's record
272,095 foreign university students, government data shows.
Chinese students pumped about A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) into
the economy, according to standard estimates of how much foreign
students spend.
"It's more about political dissidence or different views
about Chinese culture," said Yonglin Chen, a former Chinese
diplomat who defected to Australia in 2005, referring to the
university's censuring of Wu.
"It's pressure because (the university is) worried about the
Chinese education market."
($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)