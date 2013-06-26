By James Grubel
| CANBERRA, June 26
CANBERRA, June 26 Australia could significantly
tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in farmlands, over
concerns of growing interest from China, if conservative
opposition parties win September elections as expected.
An opposition-dominated Senate report on Wednesday called
for the threshold for scrutiny of foreign farm purchases to be
slashed to A$15 million ($13.87 million) from the current $248
million minimum.
"To be realistic the threshold clearly needs to be much
lower for farmland and agribusiness," said Bill Heffernan,
inquiry chair, senior opposition senator and farmer.
Any move to tighten foreign investment rules is likely to
upset China, Australia's biggest trading partner, and possibly
hinder farmland investment at a time when Canberra is seeking to
boost its agricultural output to become the food bowl of Asia.
China is encouraging its firms to expand overseas to
increase food security for its 1.3 billion people.
Chinese investors last year bought Australia's biggest
cotton farm Cubbie Station and China's Shanghai Zhongfu Group
has approval to invest around A$700 million to build a sugar
industry in northwest Australia.
The Australian Senate inquiry was set up after farmers
complained that foreign investors were buying up smaller
holdings and avoiding Foreign Investment Review (FIRB) scrutiny.
Australia is the world's second largest wheat exporter and
third largest exporter of beef and raw sugar, with agricultural
exports worth around A$36 billion a year.
The conservative opposition, which includes a National
rural-based party, has yet to detail its foreign investment
policy, but will likely pay close attention to the report to
shore up support from farmers ahead of national elections.
Elections are due on September 14, with opinion polls
showing the Labor government will be swept from power.
Opposition treasury spokesman Joe Hockey, who will be
Treasurer if the conservatives win power, has said the
opposition is considering a threshold as low as A$15 million.
"These proposals are not intended to discourage foreign
investment in any way. Rather they are designed to improve
transparency and to reassure the Australian people that foreign
investment is not contrary to the national interest," Hockey
told business leaders in a speech on Tuesday.
Current data shows concerns in Australia over Chinese
investment are largely misplaced, with FIRB approving just A$27
million of investments from China in the year to June 30, 2012.
That compares to traditional farm investor countries Canada
(A$1.42 billion), the United Kingdom (A$550 million) and the
United States (A$500 million). Australia's Graincorp is
still awaiting shareholder and regulator approval for its A$3
billion takeover by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels
Midland Co.
China's farm stake is dwarfed by its $10.5 billion
investment in Australia's mining sector in 2011-12.
A joint Australia-China study into two-way farm investment
last December found China believed it was discriminated against
by the FIRB rules, which give the Australian treasurer veto
power over deals deemed against the "national interest".
A poll by Australian foreign policy think tank the Lowy
Institute on Monday found 57 percent of Australians believe
there has been too much investment from China.
But the Australian Bureau of Statistics said 89 percent of
Australian agricultural land is wholly Australian owned, while a
further six percent is majority Australian owned, in line with
foreign investment levels of the early 1980s.
($1 = 1.0860 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Michael Perry)