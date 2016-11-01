(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, no change to text)
BEIJING/SYDNEY Nov 1 Australia and China agreed
on Tuesday to share intelligence about potential financial crime
as part of a crackdown on cross-border money laundering and
terrorism financing, as Australian Justice Minister Michael
Keenan visits Beijing.
Keenan told reporters during his visit that he had also
raised concerns with Chinese officials over four Australian
citizens detained for "gambling crimes" in connection with Crown
Resorts but said he did not discuss specifics of the
charges.
The intelligence sharing agreement between Australian
financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC and its Chinese
counterpart CAMLMAC would allow both countries to target and
disrupt organised criminal networks.
"The more granularity we can get on the intelligence and the
more information that we can share together, the more likely
we're able to find the needle in the haystack essentially, which
is the bad financial transaction," Keenan said.
China has been trying to get increased international
cooperation to hunt down suspected corrupt officials who have
fled overseas since President Xi Jinping began a campaign
against deeply-rooted graft more than three years ago.
The intelligence sharing agreement will boost China's
pursuit of corrupt officials and business executives and their
assets, a chase dubbed "Operation Foxhunt."
"We are determined that Australia is not a haven for corrupt
money," Keenan said, adding that China was very satisfied with
the level of cooperation Australia has provided.
Some Western countries have been reluctant to help, or sign
extradition treaties, not wanting to send people back to a
country where rights groups say mistreatment of criminal
suspects remains a problem, and also complaining China is
unwilling to provide proof of their crimes.
Keenan described China's detention of 18 Crown employees,
including three Australian nationals, for "gambling crimes" as
"essentially a consular matter" for Australia.
Consular officers have been able to visit the Australian
nationals, who were detained on Oct. 17, and Keenan said his
government was following the case closely.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told Australian media earlier
this week a fourth Australian not employed by Crown had been
detained in China in connection with the case. Keenan declined
to elaborate on that development.
(Reporting By Jake Spring in BEIJING and Jane Wardell in
SYDNEY; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)