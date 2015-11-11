SYDNEY Nov 11 Supplies of baby formula are
drying up in Australia as savvy Chinese tourists snatch tins of
the "white gold" off supermarket shelves to resell them for a
profit at home, where a poisoning scandal has left consumers
wary of domestic brands.
As Australian lawmakers pass a A$100-billion ($70 billion)
free trade pact with China, the shortage suggests food
manufacturers in a country of 23.6 million people will struggle
to meet the demand from a country of 1.4 billion.
"There has been a lot of talk about a 'mining boom to dining
boom' but the reality is that on sheer volume Australia is not
able to supply them with all their caloric needs," said Phin
Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"We simply can't do it."
China's appetite has forced the top two supermarket chains,
Woolworths Ltd and Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd
, to ration sales of baby formula, or "white gold", as
Australian media have dubbed it, while manufacturers boost
output to meet demand.
After Hong Kong and Britain adopted enforced rationing in
2013, Australian sales of baby formula have soared, as Chinese
visitors exploit the safety concerns over domestic products to
offload Australian purchases at mark-ups as high as 500 percent.
Shoppers from China, which eased family planning curbs last
month to allow couples to have two children, also benefit from a
weak Australian dollar, now hovering near one-month lows.
Although legal in Australia for exports of less than 10 kg
(22 lb), the trend set off a backlash this week, when a mother
posted a picture on social media of someone buying what appeared
to be one retailer's entire stock of about 10 crates of formula.
Shares of formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd
have risen nearly 10-fold in a year, taking its market value to
almost A$1 billion, from A$97 million at listing in 2014.
Bellamy's charges A$38 in China for a tin sold at A$25 in
Australia, the company says on its website.
Shares of rival A2 Milk have risen 68 percent since
they listed in March.
"There's not product shortage as much as there is heightened
demand by Chinese tourists," said Peter Nathan, A2's chief
executive for Australia.
"We're doing everything we can to increase supply and it's
up to retailers to manage product appropriately."
In a statement, Assistant Trade Minister Richard Colbeck
said he had spoken to supermarket and pharmacy representatives
about ways of ensuring access to reliable supplies of infant
formula for Australian parents, but did not elaborate.
($1=1.4164 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)