* Australian PM Rudd urges China action on trade deal
* Rudd says China's concern on food imports unfounded
* Rudd warns of Indonesia strains over asylum seekers
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, June 28 Australia's Sinophile Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd on Friday urged China - the country's
largest trading partner - to conclude a stalled free trade deal,
using his first news conference since regaining power to praise
the current bilateral relationship.
Rudd, a former diplomat who speaks fluent Mandarin, said
China's concerns that its farm industry could be hurt by a free
trade pact with Canberra were unfounded given the size of
Australia's agricultural output.
Australia and China began free trade talks in 2005, but the
negotiations have stalled over Beijing's concerns over opening
their markets to Australian food, while Australia wants China to
do more to protect intellectual property. The 19th round of
talks was held earlier this month.
"This thing has been moving across the Sahara at the pace of
a slightly lame camel," Rudd said, two days after reclaiming the
prime ministership from Julia Gillard.
"I'd say to our friends in Beijing, let us conclude a free
trade agreement between China and Australia."
Rudd said China had no need to worry about the impact of
agricultural imports on its vast rural territory, as Australia's
total farm production would only meet the extra expected demand
from a single Chinese province.
Australia is the world's second largest wheat exporter and
third largest exporter of beef and raw sugar, with agricultural
exports worth around A$36 billion ($33.40 billion) a year.
Bilateral yearly trade between Australia and China is worth
around A$120 billion.
Australia wants to boost farm output to become a foodbowl
for Asia to meet an expected rise in global food demand. China
is encouraging its firms to expand overseas to increase food
security for its 1.3 billion people, with some Chinese companies
eyeing Australian farms.
INDONESIA VISIT
Rudd, who made foreign policy a focus of his 2007-2010
leadership, refused to confirm whether he would go ahead with a
planned visit to neighbouring Indonesia next week, but said he
would raise the flashpoint issue of people smuggling and asylum
seekers if he went ahead with the trip.
Asylum seekers arriving by boat after passing through
Indonesian transit points are a hot political issue in
Australia, where voter anger at the constant arrivals is perhaps
the most damaging factor threatening to unseat the Labor
government at looming elections.
Rudd, however, hit out at plans by the conservative
opposition to use Australia's navy to turn back crowded refugee
boats and send them back to Indonesia, saying the plan -
rejected by Jakarta - risked provoking a conflict.
"There is a risk of diplomatic conflict. You need to be
mindful of where that conflict can lead to," he said.
Australia and Indonesia have a history of uneasy ties,
although relations have improved dramatically since a 1999 low
over Canberra's leadership of a military intervention in support
of East Timor's vote for independence from Jakarta.
The opposition's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Julia Bishop,
condemned Rudd's comments and demanded he apologise.
"It is outrageous beyond belief that the prime minister
would try and misrepresent a policy and drag Indonesia into his
base political debate by suggesting a possible conflict," she
said. "The man is meant to be a former diplomat."
($1 = 1.0779 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Rob Taylor and Ron Popeski)