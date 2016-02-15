* Foreign "off the plan" developments unaffected by
crackdown
* Boom is focusing on city of Brisbane
* Land values soaring
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Feb 15 A loophole in Australian property
rules has helped overseas developers invest what industry
executives believe were record levels in the country in 2015,
casting doubt over the efficacy of curbs intended to keep a lid
on soaring prices.
Newly built properties are exempt from rules on existing
homes that restrict sales to foreigners, creating an opportunity
for overseas investors to get into one of the world's fastest
growing housing markets.
That has left a thorny problem for Australia, grappling with
the politically sensitive issue of unaffordable homes and a
surge of cash from wealthy Chinese that has prompted regulators
to consider tighter anti-money laundering rules.
A Reuters review of the last 20 Foreign Investment Review
Board annual reports shows foreign-financed residential "off the
plan" construction approvals hit a record total value of A$16.4
billion ($11.6 billion) in 2014, triple the previous year.
Analysts and industry players expect that 2015 will turn up
an even higher number. Official data is released in April.
In an indication of demand, National Australia Bank Ltd
has extended its largest Islamic financing to date for
a A$160 million real estate purchase in Brisbane by
Singapore-based firm AEP Investment Management (AEPiM), part of
Saudi Arabian conglomerate Al Rajhi Holding Group.
TH Properties Sdn Bhd, the real estate arm of Malaysia's
pilgrims fund Tabung Haji, completed a A$220 million Sydney
development in November.
Chinese buyers are also key, fuelling demand for companies
like Land & Homes, which had its market debut last
month, becoming the first listed developer to target
predominantly overseas buyers.
"The mainland Chinese (want) to come to Australia for
education and generally they are buying a residence so the
family can come over and stay," said Choon Keng Kho, a director
of Land & Homes. "We can incorporate what they need into the
design and, secondly, when dealing with them."
Land & Homes paid A$21.3 million for a four-floor government
building in Australia's No.3 city Brisbane, which it plans to
convert into a 30-storey, 389-apartment tower.
HEADING NORTH
Australia's two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have
seen double-digit price rises in recent years. Big Asian
investors like Land & Homes are now turning their attention to
Brisbane, left relatively unaffected as a stalling economy kept
land values in check.
That city's economy has since rebounded, attracting buyers
to a subtropical city of 2 million people about 1,000 km (620
miles) closer to Asia than Sydney. As a result, from 2013 to
2014, the average land value of residential development sites in
Brisbane doubled.
The average value of offshore-originating development site
purchases quadrupled while purchases from Australian developers
were flat, according to agent CBRE.
"The entry of some of these participants has been pretty
aggressive," said Mark Steinert, CEO of Australian developer
Stockland Corp., which in 2015 bought a stake in two
locally-owned Brisbane residential tower projects but otherwise
has limited exposure to apartments.
"Whether they make adequate profits or not, time will tell,
but from a customer point of view, one would anticipate that it
means more supply and therefore good opportunities."
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd in 2015 paid
Brisbane-based Metro Property Development A$46 million for a
site for which that group paid A$24 million six months earlier.
World Class Land, owned by Singapore conglomerate Aspial
Corp, paid Australian developer Cornerstone A$36
million for a Brisbane apartment site, more than double what
Cornerstone paid Metro in 2013.
($1 = 1.4178 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Stephen Coates)