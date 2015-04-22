SYDNEY, April 22 Australia needs to tighten
safeguards against money laundering in its booming property
market, which has attracted Chinese funds with likely links to
corruption, an international anti-money laundering body said in
a report released late on Tuesday.
The intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force said real
estate agents and lawyers have been identified as a high money
laundering risk in Australia, where regulations do not require
them to report suspicious transactions.
The Paris-based group recommended that Australia widen its
efforts, instead of only focusing on drugs, fraud and tax
evasion.
"Australia is seen as an attractive destination for foreign
proceeds, particularly corruption-related proceeds flowing into
real estate, from the Asia-Pacific region," FATF said in its
year-long review of Australia.
Lawyers, accountants, real estate agents and precious stones
dealers should demonstrate that they are refusing business on
money laundering and terrorism financing grounds and they should
be required to report suspicious transactions, the task force
recommended.
The report comes a month after Australia ordered the Chinese
owner of a A$39 million ($30 million) Sydney mansion to sell up
within 90 days, saying it was purchased illegally although it
did not suggest it was linked to corrupt funds.
Immediately following the high-profile incident, Treasurer
Joe Hockey said Australia would beef up its investigations into
foreigners buying residential properties.
Australia, the United States and Canada are the three most
popular destinations for suspected economic criminals from
China, Chinese state media have said. Last year, China launched
"Operation Fox Hunt" to go after suspects who have left the
country to seek refuge abroad, often taking large sums with
them.
Chinese are the number-one foreign buyers of Australian real
estate, snapping up nearly A$6 billion worth in 2013, according
to the Foreign Investment Review Board.
($1 = 1.2888 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edmund Klamann)