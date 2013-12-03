SYDNEY Dec 4 Australia is investigating a
suspected espionage case at the country's top scientific
organization, with a Chinese national being probed for allegedly
accessing sensitive data, Fairfax Media reported on Wednesday.
The case may further test relations with China after the
Australian foreign minister called in the Chinese ambassador to
Canberra last week to ask for an explanation for a new air
defence zone unilaterally set up by China in disputed
international waters.
Australian federal police and security agencies are
investigating a Chinese national, who until last week worked at
the Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organization,
Fairfax reported.
"CSIRO became aware of a matter involving an employee
suspected of unauthorised use of CSIRO computers," the
organization's spokesman Huw Morgan told Reuters in an email.
"We consider this a very serious matter and have referred it
to the Australian Federal Police. It is not appropriate for us
to release any further details at this time," he said.
Police said an investigation was underway but that no one
had been arrested.
The Chinese man under investigation is a post-doctoral
student at the highly sensitive nanotechnology laboratory in
Melbourne, Fairfax reported, without naming him.
The CSIRO's nanotechnology area works closely with
Australia's Defence Science and Technology Organisation.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Christopher Wilson)