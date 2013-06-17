By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, June 18
SYDNEY, June 18 Australia's coastal Wyong region
outside Sydney, a pretty stretch of pristine beaches and
wildlife-filled wetlands, isn't high on the travel agenda of
most Chinese tourists.
But the local mayor and a Chinese businessman have big plans
to change that - by building a A$500 million ($480 million)
theme park that will include a full-size replica of Beijing's
Forbidden City and a nine-storey temple housing a giant Buddha.
"We were the fourth or fifth (local government) council they
approached after everybody else laughed in their face," said
Wyong Mayor Doug Eaton, who hopes to have the last laugh with a
development projected to attract millions of Chinese tourists.
News of the park has already made headlines in China and the
theory is it will attract visitors in a similar way to Americans
travelling to EuroDisney - a familiar cultural icon in a new and
exotic location. In the United States, there was a proposal last
year to build a replica of the Great Wall on a mountain range
overlooking Los Angeles, but it never got off the ground.
The Australian park, due to start construction next year, is
one of the more unusual attempts by Australia to win a slice of
the world's largest outbound tourism market as it looks for an
economic boost to replace its fading mining boom.
As some economists voice concerns that Australia is at risk
of falling into its first recession in 22 years, the nation is
again turning to its biggest trading partner - this time
targeting China's affluent globetrotters.
Chinese tourists spent $102 billion worldwide last year,
according to the UN World Tourism Organization, contributing
some A$3.8 billion to the Australian economy. Overall, direct
tourism contributes A$41 billion, or 2.8 percent, of Australian
gross domestic product and employs half a million people,
according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
With an eye on the revenue prize, Prime Minister Julia
Gillard took a high-level delegation to China in April,
announcing an annual trade and tourism fair and agreeing to make
the Australia dollar only the third currency to be directly
traded against the yuan after the U.S. dollar and the Japanese
yen.
Australian travel agents say Chinese visitors are initially
sold on the country by images of wide open skies, a rugged
outback, unique wildlife and outdoor pursuits. But the reality
is they want casinos, not koalas.
"The behaviour is different to the motivation," said Andrew
McEvoy, head of peak tourism body Destination Australia. "They
arrive here and find nature in the city and the highlights for
them are shopping, dining and gaming or entertainment."
Liu Jiaxuan, a visitor from northeastern China in her
mid-20s, planned to spend most of her 10-day stay in Sydney and
Melbourne.
"I am very interested in those small cafes, small galleries,
you know, those places with a distinct individuality," said Liu,
strolling near Sydney's waterfront Opera House.
Shopping was also a must-do on her list despite the strong
Australian dollar: "We've been to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong
but the duty-free shops here have better prices."
Businesses are getting on board.
Australia's second-largest department store, David Jones
, last month launched a partnership with UnionPay,
China's dominant payment card supplier.
Global hotel operator Accor, which operates chains
including Sofitel, Novotel and Ibis, is putting Chinese dishes
on menus, providing Chinese newspapers and TV stations and
training staff in cultural differences.
GAMING WARS
In the lucrative gaming sector, Australia is up against
stiff competition. Macau, the world's largest gambling
destination, is adding more than six new casino resorts in the
next three years. The Philippines is building 'Entertainment
City', a complex in Manila that will have four large integrated
resorts - also in the next three years.
Crown Ltd and Echo Entertainment Ltd are
waging an increasingly acrimonious war to gain a lock in Sydney
on gambling tourists from mainland China.
Echo, which holds the sole licence to operate a casino in
the harbourside city until 2019, is lobbying for an extension of
that exclusivity and an expansion of its Star Casino in an
attempt to block Crown's plans for a high-roller gaming suite.
Crown's proposed VIP facility is part of a A$1 billion
six-star hotel and residential development on Sydney's
waterfront that majority owner, billionaire James Packer, has
said will bring "thousands more Chinese tourists to Sydney that
otherwise wouldn't visit".
Crown and Echo must submit proposals by June 21 and the
government will approve only one, meaning either Crown builds a
second casino or Echo remains the sole gambling operator.
Industry sources said the government was likely to approve
Crown's Barangaroo development, allowing Packer to add to his
expanding Asian gaming empire.
David Green, chief executive of Newpage Consulting in Macau,
said two casinos in Sydney could add $1 billion to the local
market, taking it to $5 billion in gaming revenue annually and
putting it on par with Singapore, the third-largest gambling
market in the world.
PANDA PARADISE
The privately held Australian Chinese Theme Park Pty Ltd
(ACTP), meanwhile, is hoping its development around 90 km (56
miles) northeast of Sydney becomes a major destination alongside
the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge.
ACTP expects to submit a full development plan for the
15-hectare park within months and begin construction in the
second half of next year. The park will be split into seven
different cultural sections - including a panda-less "panda
paradise", an educational 4D cinema and a waxworks museum for
children.
Entry to the park will be free, with revenue derived from
the scores of planned food outlets and other activities.
"It will show our culture in a creative way, this is not a
copy," said ACTP Chairman Bruce Zhong, who bought the block of
land from Wyong Council for A$10 million last year.
Financial backers include Shanghai Oriental Pearl
International Communication Pty Ltd and Zhong said
ACTP may look to list in the future.
Zhong and Eaton anticipate some local tourists but a
glittery launch event in Shanghai last month showed Chinese
travelers were the target.
"I would love to go, since it is about China," said Dai
Miaohua, an office manager from Shanghai taking in the sights of
Sydney's Circular Quay with his family. "I have always been
interested in traditional buildings."
But not everybody is won over.
"I don't even like Chinatown," said the visiting Liu. "Why
don't they build a Disneyland?"