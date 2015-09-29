* Tourism overtakes coal as Australia's No.2 export earner
* Poised to leapfrog dairy as NZ's top earner
* Major investment needed to boost services, infrastructure
* Big hopes for tourism as commodities boom fades
By Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Australia and New
Zealand risk losing a global arms race for big-spending Chinese
holidaymakers unless they improve their services and
infrastructure, jeopardising hopes that tourism will fill the
economic hole left by the commodities downturn.
While both countries are enjoying record numbers of tourists
from China, industry executives warn they need to improve their
Chinese language skills and offer better high-end hotels and
transport infrastructure.
"We're number one in terms of where they want to go, but
we're only number 15 in terms of where they actually go," Matt
Bekier, the chief executive of casino operator Echo
Entertainment, told an American Chamber of Commerce
lunch in Sydney this month.
Bekier likened the competition for market share to "an arms
race" in which $1.3 trillion of tourism infrastructure is being
developed around the world.
"Countries are making it easy for people to come and visit
not just once but multiple times," he said. "That's what we have
to compete against. We can't just sit back and say 'well our
beaches are better'."
Australia-based Chinese student Enni Guan embodies Bekier's
concerns. Leading her visiting parents and grandmother along a
Sydney harbour walk to the world-famous Opera House, she said
her relatives never would have made the trip from Guangzhou
without her to guide them.
"My parents only go out when I can accompany them,"
23-year-old Enni says, citing the lack of Chinese signage in
Australia's gateway city. "They will never come to Australia
again if I am not with them."
LOST IN TRANSLATION
A rapid increase in Chinese visitors has been welcomed by
both countries as they deal with plunging prices for their top
export earners - iron ore in Australia and milk powder in New
Zealand.
Australia's resource-based economy is struggling with the
demise of a once-in-a-lifetime mining investment boom, with
growth below expectations and almost zero in the last quarter.
Driven by Chinese arrivals, tourism overtook coal as
Australia's second-largest export earner last year, raking in
A$102 billion ($71 billion), while in New Zealand it is poised
to leapfrog dairy as the top earner.
"This is going to be the next mining boom," said Bekier,
whose Echo, along with rival Crown Resorts, is pinning
the success of multibillion dollar new developments in Sydney
and Brisbane on high-rolling Chinese gamblers.
New Zealand's central bank noted that tourism was one of the
few supportive factors in the economy when it announced its
third consecutive cut in interest rates earlier this month.
"In the past year and half, New Zealand has become a hot
destination," said Stephen Lester, general manager of Ngai Tahu
Tourism, where Chinese tourists now account for a quarter of
revenues, up from less than 2 percent four years ago. "Just in
terms of pure money in the door, (China's) really important."
Tourism Australia expects spending by Chinese tourists to
more than double from A$5.7 billion last year to A$13 billion by
2020. However some believe those estimates are hugely
optimistic, given Australia's lack of readiness.
IHG/Oxford Economics predicts that Australia will not rank
in the top 10 markets for forecast growth in Chinese visitors in
the next decade.
PLEA FOR HELP
North of Sydney, the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland state
is one of Australia's biggest tourism drawcards. But even here,
many resorts have not been upgraded since a wave of Japanese
investment in the 1980s.
The state government is so worried it has issued a plea for
foreign investors to take advantage of the weak Aussie dollar
and snap up some cheap tourism assets. It has also warned
operators of shabby resorts that their leases could be cancelled
unless they lift their game.
"We want to see anyone who will actually look at them,
refresh them, rebrand them," Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt
told a business function in Brisbane earlier this month.
"I think it's well-canvassed that while people are still
providing some of the best service in the world, some of the
architecture on those things is slightly out of date."
Student Enni compared Australia's tourist facilities to her
smartphone.
"I upgrade my phone for new features, similarly Australia
needs an upgrade," she said. "In China everything is brand new
and flashy, Australia is old."
($1 = 1.4397 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Melissa Redman in SYDNEY; Writing by
Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Stephen Coates)