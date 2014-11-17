SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott confirmed on Monday he had concluded negotiations on a
free trade deal with China and the countries would be signing an
initial agreement later in the day.
The landmark deal, which comes after a decade of
negotiations, will open up markets worth billions of dollars to
Australian farm exporters and the services sector while
loosening restrictions on Chinese investment in the
resource-rich nation.
"I look forward to making further announcements on this
landmark agreement later today," Abbott said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)