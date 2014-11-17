CANBERRA Nov 17 Australia sealed a landmark
free trade agreement (FTA) with its top trade partner China on
Monday, concluding a decade of negotiations.
Once the framework of the deal signed by Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott and Chinese President Xi Jinping in
Canberra is fully implemented, 95 percent of Australia's exports
to China will be tariff free.
The following is a look at key elements of the deal, the
most extensive signed by China with another country, according
to Abbott.
AGRICULTURE
Dairy: removal of all tariffs of up to 20 percent in four to
11 years.
Beef: removal of tariffs of 12 to 25 percent over nine
years.
Wine: removal of all tariffs, 14 to 20 percent, over four
years.
Horticulture: removal of all tariffs up to 30 percent in
four years.
Wool: Australia-only duty free quota.
Cotton, rice, sugar wheat: review in three years.
Live animal exports: removal of tariffs of 10 percent in
four years.
RESOURCES
Coking coal: removal of 3 percent tariff from start of FTA.
Thermal coal: removal of 6 percent tariff in two years.
Copper: removal of tariffs, 1 to 2 percent, from start of
FTA.
Alumina: removal of 8 percent tariffs.
SERVICES
Health: Australian owned hospitals and aged care facilities
allowed to be established in China.
Tourism: Australian operators allowed to build and operate
hotels and restaurants in China.
Financial: Yuan clearing bank designated in Sydney allowing
overseas trading of China's currency for the first time.
INVESTMENT
Chinese private direct investment in Australia under A$1.08
billion($945 million) will not require approval from the Foreign
Investment Review Board (FIRB), brings into line with United
States and Japan.
FIRB approval still required for agricultural land over A$15
million and agribusiness over A$53 million and for all
investment in media, telcos, defence.
FIRB approval still required for investment by state-owned
enterprises.
WORKFORCE
Chinese-owned companies registered in Australia allowed to
negotiate project-based labour agreements for infrastructure
development projects worth more than A$150 million.
A Work and Holiday visa to be granted to up to 5,000
educated Chinese nationals each year, allowing them to holiday
in Australia for up to 12 months, as well as undertake short
term work and study.
(1 US dollar = 1.0000 US dollar)
(1 US dollar = 1.1418 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)