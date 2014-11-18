* Hurdles to boosting Australian farm exports to China
* Several key commodities excluded from deal
* Commodities supply glut in China curbing imports
* Healthcare a bright spot as China's population ages
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 18 A trade deal signed with great
fanfare between China and Australia has been touted as a major
step towards Australia shifting its economy from a "mining boom"
to a "dining boom," but the reality is likely to be more
sobering.
Australia is looking to replace its reliance on exports of
minerals such as coal and iron ore as mining investment wanes
and demand begins to dwindle. The government would prefer to
expand its food and agricultural exports to capitalise on a
rapidly growing Asian middle class.
It has high hopes for the proposal for a free trade
agreement (FTA) signed on Monday by Prime Minister Tony Abbott
and Chinese President Xi, but the more likely
winner from the deal is the services sector.
The deal is designed to open up Chinese markets to
Australian farm exporters and the services sector, while easing
curbs on Chinese investment in Australia. China is already
Australia's top trading partner, with two-way trade of around
A$150 billion ($130 billion) in 2013.
Several major agricultural foodstuffs, including sugar, rice
and cotton, are currently excluded from the FTA, and Australia's
frequent severe droughts impose a natural production ceiling on
those sectors that are part of the pact.
Experts are waiting for the full text of the pact, which
Australia called the best ever between Beijing and a Western
country, warning the devil may yet be in the detail.
"Labor is deeply concerned that key export sectors like
sugar have been told to expect nothing from the deal," said
opposition Labor Party leader Penny Wong. "Mr Abbott has talked
about a two-step FTA. The fact is Australia can't afford a
second-rate FTA with China."
EXCLUSIONS
HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said the deal would
support Australia's "great rebalancing act", but others warned
the agricultural sector is comparatively tiny.
Of Australia's total exports to China of A$94.7 billion in
2013, iron ore accounted for A$52.7 billion, according to the
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Wool, the top
agricultural export, made up just A$1.9 billion.
Boosting agriculture also requires big investment in
isolated, dry and volatile areas with limited water supply.
Large swathes of eastern Australia are currently in drought.
Australian farms' return on capital has seldom topped 2
percent in a year on average during the past decade, excluding
changes in land values, according to government research bureau
ABARES. The unpredictability of earnings is greater than in the
United States, Africa and Brazil.
Meanwhile, the sugar, rice, wheat and cotton sectors will
have to wait three years for a review of their tariffs. Even
then, any changes are likely to be contingent on Australia
relaxing its existing requirement that all investment proposals
by Chinese state-owned entities be scrutinised by the Foreign
Investment Review Board.
"In this day and age, sugar being excluded in what looks
like a political trade-off is an absolutely unacceptable
outcome," said Paul Schembri, chairman of industry group
Canegrowers.
FALTERING DEMAND
At the other end of the deal, China faces a supply glut as
economic growth falters. Inventories of iron ore, coal and
cotton are bulging at ports across the country
and state granaries are overflowing. The Australian dairy
industry's hopes of a "white gold" rush have been dashed.
Businesses last week complained about Beijing's response,
using non-tariff barriers from customs clearance to quality
restrictions, which would skirt the FTA, to curb raw material
imports.
The financial sector is also cautious, noting the dominance
of its Asian peers in China. That means Australian businesses
will probably dabble in niche projects, rather than trying to
compete in core banking services.
Andrew Whitford, Westpac Banking Corp's head of
Greater China, said it was still early days, and Westpac was
"certainly not going to be opening more branches."
AGEING POPULATION
One sector where the road seems clearer is healthcare.
Chinese per capita health spending is growing the fastest in
Asia, having quadrupled to $321 a year in 2012 from $80 in 2005,
according to the World Bank.
China wants to shift to a community-based health system, as
opposed to hospital-based, to cut costs and ensure universal
access, leaving it with a shortage of providers in
out-of-hospital health sectors like aged care and pharmacy.
An advanced aged care industry is "one of Australia's great
comparative advantages", said Business Council of Australia CEO
Jennifer Westacott.
Peter Hope, who runs a pharmacy in the small Australian
state of Tasmania, said the new rules would allow him to quickly
expand beyond his already planned Beijing store in April next
year to 1,000 franchises around China.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing
