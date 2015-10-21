SYDNEY Oct 21 Australia's main opposition Labor
Party said on Wednesday it was dropping its final objections to
the passage of a landmark free trade agreement with China,
clearing the last impediment to its ratification before the end
of the year.
China and Australia sealed the trade agreement last year,
significantly expanding ties between the world's second-largest
economy and one of Washington's closest allies in Asia.
The deal, which Australia called the best ever between
Beijing and a Western country, will open up Chinese markets to
Australian farm exporters and the services sector while easing
curbs on Chinese investment in resource-rich Australia.
Centre-left Labor had held up passage of the deal through
parliament over what it said was a lack of protections for
Australian workers and issues with the visa regime for foreign
workers. Powerful trade unions aligned with the party fiercely
oppose the bill.
Labor leader Bill Shorten said the party had negotiated an
agreement with the government to support the bill after securing
sufficient legal safeguards and protections for Australian jobs,
wages and work conditions.
"I am pleased today to announce that ... Labor now has
achieved what we believe to be satisfactory legal protections
which weren't previously proposed, which means that Labor can
now support the speedy passage of the China-Australia Free Trade
Agreement," Shorten told reporters in Canberra.
China is already Australia's top trading partner, with
two-way trade of around A$150 billion ($108.95 billion) in 2013.
On Monday they witnessed 14 commercial agreements between
companies worth potentially more than A$20 billion.
Australia needs China's help to transition from a reliance
on exports of minerals such as coal and iron ore to expanding
its food and agricultural exports to a growing Asian middle
class, moving from a "mining boom" to a "dining boom".
Once the agreement is fully implemented, 95 percent of all
its exports will enjoy duty free entry into China, Australian
officials have said.
The deal was seen as a key achievement of former Prime
Minister Tony Abbott, who was ousted in a party coup last month
following months of infighting and poor polling, alongside free
trade agreements with Japan and South Korea.
Swift passage of the bill is likely a top priority for new
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who must take Australia to
elections before the end of 2016.
($1 = 1.3768 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)