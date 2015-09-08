By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, Sept 8
SYDNEY, Sept 8 Opposition to a landmark free
trade deal with China is driven by racism and xenophobia,
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday, as his
political opponents dug in their heels over what they say are
weaknesses in its labour provisions.
China and Australia sealed a trade agreement last year that
was more than a decade in the making, significantly expanding
ties between the world's second-largest economy and one of
Washington's closest allies in Asia.
The deal, which members of Abbott's conservative government
called the best ever signed between Beijing and a Western
country, will open up Chinese markets to Australian farm
exporters and the services sector while easing curbs on Chinese
investment in resource-rich Australia.
However Bill Shorten, leader of the centre-left opposition
Labor Party, has pledged to withhold support for the deal in
parliament unless greater protections are introduced for
Australian workers.
That has put Shorten at odds with state Labor Party leaders,
who have pledged to support the deal, despite ratcheting up
political pressure by endangering one of the unpopular
government's signature policy accomplishments.
Abbott called opposition to the deal "xenophobic at best,
racist at worst" during a raucous debate in parliament.
"The only free trade agreement that members opposite have
complained about is the free trade agreement with China. What
have they got against China?" Abbott said.
Shorten hit back by proposing changes that would maximise
job opportunities for Australians, protect overseas workers from
exploitation and ensure safety on work sites.
"You are a good man at being stubborn, but you confuse it
with strength," Shorten shouted at Abbott. "It is time for you
to put Australian jobs first in the agreement."
China is Australia's top trading partner, with two-way trade
of around A$150 billion ($130 billion) in 2013. Once the
agreement is fully implemented, 95 percent of all Australian
exports will enjoy duty-free entry into China.
Australia needs China's help to transition from a reliance
on exports of minerals such as coal and iron ore to expanding
its food and agricultural exports to a growing Asian middle
class.
However, growing anxiety over the decline of Australia's
manufacturing sector, a slump in the price of key commodities
and tailing off of a mining boom has helped stoke fears that the
deal would do little for struggling Australian workers.
(Editing by Paul Tait)