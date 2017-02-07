SYDNEY Feb 7 There would no winner from
conflict between China and the United States, Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi warned on Tuesday, seeking to dampen tension
between the two nations that flared after the election of U.S.
President Donald Trump.
Relations between China and United States have soured after
Trump upset Beijing in December by taking a telephone call from
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and threatened to impose tariffs
on Chinese imports.
China considers Taiwan a wayward province, with no right to
formal diplomatic relations with any other country.
But China is committed to peace, Wang said, after meeting
Australia's Foreign Minister Julia Bishop.
"There cannot be conflict between China and the United
States, as both sides will lose and both sides cannot afford
that," he told reporters in the Australian capital of Canberra.
While seeking to reduce tension, Wang called on global
leaders to reject protectionism, which Trump has backed with his
"America First" economic plans.
"It is important to firmly commit to an open world economy,"
Wang added. "It is important to steer economic globalisation
towards greater inclusiveness, broader shared benefit in a more
sustainable way."
While Trump's trade policies have spurred concern the United
States is entering a period of economic protectionism, China has
previously accused Australia of adopting a similar practice by
blocking the sale of major assets to Chinese interests.
Bishop urged China to consider joining a pan-Pacific trade
pact abandoned last month by Trump, who has said he prefers
bilateral deals.
"I want to encourage China to consider the agreement,"
Bishop said, referring to the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
As China called on nations to be open to offshore
investment, Wang said Beijing would link its "One Belt, One
Road" (OBOR) policy with Australia's plan to develop its remote
northern region.
The programme announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013
envisages investments by China in infrastructure projects,
including railways and power grids in central, west and southern
Asia, as well as Africa and Europe.
Australia has ambitious plans to develop its Northern
Territory, a frontier region with little infrastructure, but
efforts have largely stalled for lack of investment.
