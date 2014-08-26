SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian mining magnate and
politician Clive Palmer has apologised to China's ambassador to
Australia for a tirade in which he referred to the Chinese
government as "bastards", setting off a firestorm in Canberra
and Beijing.
The apology, in the form of a letter to Ambassador MA
Zhaoxu, came after Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned his remarks aired
on television on Aug 18.
"I regret any hurt or anguish such comments may have caused
any party and I look forward to greater understanding for peace
and cooperation in the future," Palmer, whose Palmer United
Party holds the balance of power in parliament's upper house,
wrote in a letter addressed to the ambassador.
Palmer released the letter dated Aug. 25 to the public on
Tuesday. The Chinese embassy could not be reached for comment.
China is Australia's biggest trade partner with two-way
trade approaching $150 billion, representing more than 20
percent of Australia's total trade.
Palmer later insisted the live-to-air comments were directed
at a Chinese company he's battling in court, not the Chinese
government or people.
The billionaire tycoon is locked in a legal fight with
Chinese firm CITIC Pacific Ltd over cost overruns and
royalty payments involving the Sino Iron project in Western
Australia, China's biggest foreign mining investment.
"In keeping an open mind, I now come to the realisation that
what I said ... was an insult to Chinese people everywhere and I
wish to assure them they have my most genuine and sincere
apology," he wrote. "I am sorry that I said the things I said on
the program."
Palmer has been a thorn in the side of Abbott's government
since his Palmer United Party won three seats in Australia's
senate at last September's elections.
After holding the new senate hostage over the repeal of
Australia's controversial carbon tax for weeks as he haggled for
concessions, he has now vowed to block the budget in its current
form.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)