SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian mining mogul and
politician Clive Palmer was rebuked by the government on Tuesday
for a tirade against China, in which he described its government
as "bastards" who shoot their own people and want to take over
the country's resources.
Treasurer Joe Hockey said the remarks aired on Australian
television on Monday were "hugely damaging", noting that Palmer
had benefited personally from doing business with China.
"Do not bring down the rest of Australia because of your
biases," he said. "They are a business partner for Australia,
they're our biggest trading partner, they buy a lot of our
produce, and in doing so they help to lift the quality of life
for everyday Australians."
China is Australia's biggest trade partner with two-way
trade approaching $150 billion, representing more than 20
percent of Australia's total trade.
Palmer, who holds the balance of power in the Australian
parliament's upper house, is currently locked in a legal battle
with Chinese firm CITIC Pacific over cost blowouts and disputed
royalty payments at an iron ore port in Cape Preston in Western
Australia.
When asked about the case while appearing on Australian
Broadcasting Corporation's "Q&A" programme, Palmer launched into
an attack on what he called the "communist Chinese government"
and its attempts to take over Australia's ports.
"I don't mind standing up against the Chinese bastards and
stopping them from doing it," Palmer said. "I'm saying that
because they're communist, because they shoot their own people,
they haven't got a justice system and they want to take over
this country. We're not going to let them do it."
Palmer tweeted a clarification to his comments on Tuesday:
"My #qanda comments not intended to refer to Chinese people but
to Chinese company which is taking Australian resources & not
paying."
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she planned to contact
the Chinese embassy to stress that the Australian parliament
does not share Palmer's "abusive" views.
"It really isn't appropriate for him to use a national
television programme to vent his bitterness about a legal
dispute he is having with a Chinese company," Bishop told
Fairfax radio.
China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment sought by Reuters.
Palmer has been a thorn in the side of Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott's government since Palmer United Party won
three seats in Australia's senate at last September's elections.
After holding the new senate hostage over the repeal of
Australia's controversial carbon tax for weeks as he haggled for
concessions, he has now vowed to block the budget in its current
form.
