SYDNEY Nov 19 The Australian Stock Exchange
and Bank of China Ltd have agreed to work
together to boost yuan trading in Australia, bolstering China's
efforts to promote the use of its currency in international
trade.
China's fourth-biggest lender was appointed on Tuesday as
the official yuan clearing bank in Australia, a day after the
two countries signed a landmark free trade deal.
The agreement with the ASX will see the two companies expand
cooperation in promoting the yuan, or renminbi, as a currency in
Australia's financial markets, including developing
yuan-denominated bonds and derivatives that can be quoted and
traded on the ASX, they said. It would also help improve the
attractiveness of Australia as a listings location for Chinese
companies.
"The Bank of China attaches great importance to the
development of Sydney as an offshore RMB centre," Bank of China
Chairman Tian Guoli said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
"The expanded cooperation between the Bank of China and ASX
will facilitate cross-border RMB investment and financing by
business, and promote Sino-Australian trade and economic links."
The deal would see Sydney join Seoul, Paris, Luxembourg,
London, Frankfurt, Singapore, Toronto, Qatar and Hong Kong as
one of the global centres for yuan trading.
China is Australia's single biggest export market with
two-way trade flows of around A$150 billion ($131 billion) in
2013. However, only about 1 percent is conducted in renminbi.
