By Philip Pullella and Byron Kaye
VATICAN CITY/SYDNEY, June 1 The Vatican on
Monday strongly defended Australian Cardinal George Pell against
accusations by a member of Pope Francis' commission on sexual
abuse that the Vatican's finance chief had little regard for
victims.
Peter Saunders, one of 17 members of the commission advising
the pope on how to root out sex abuse in the Church, said on
Australian television on Sunday that Pell should be dismissed
over allegations he failed to take action to protect children.
Pell, now charge of reforming the Vatican's economic
departments, issued a statement soon after the programme aired,
calling Saunders's comments "false", "misleading" and
"outrageous", and said he would consult legal advisers.
In a statement published by the network on his behalf, Pell
said he had always taken a strong stand against child abuse.
Pell has denied moving priests accused of abuse between parishes
or offering one victim inducements to drop a complaint.
The comments by Saunders, one of the most outspoken members
of the commission, underscored strains within the Church on how
to deal with the sexual abuse crisis that has plagued it for
nearly two decades.
"Cardinal Pell has always responded attentively and in
detail to the questions posed by Australian authorities,"
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said. Pell's comments
should be "considered reliable and worthy of respect and
attention".
Saunders, speaking on Channel Nine's 60 Minutes Australia
programme, said of Pell: "He is making a mockery of the papal
commission (into child abuse), of the pope himself, but most of
all of the victims and the survivors."
"He has a catalogue of denigrating people, of acting with
callousness, cold-heartedness, almost sociopathic I would go as
far as to say, this lack of care," said Saunders, a Briton who
was himself a victim of abuse.
Saunders said Pell should be "moved aside" and sent back to
Australia to address a separate Australian abuse inquiry, which
confirmed on Monday that it would ask Pell to testify. But it
did not set a date or say if he would have to testify in person.
Saunders has in the past threatened to resign if the
commission did not move quickly to hold accountable those
bishops suspected of covering up sexual abuse by priests on
their watch.
Part of the task of the commission is to help dioceses put
in place best practices to prevent abuse and work with victims
in a process of healing.
Australia's inquiry has focused in recent weeks on the rural
town of Ballarat, in the state of Victoria, where Pell was a
priest in the 1970s. Pell said the inquiry's recent hearings
there had raised old allegations of which he had already been
cleared.
