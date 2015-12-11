SYDNEY Dec 11 Australia's CIMIC has
won a A$1.3 billion ($944 million) contract to continue running
operations at the Lake Vermont coal mine in the state of
Queensland, the contract miner said on Friday.
Australian private firm Jellinbah Group, which holds a
majority stake in the mine, awarded the three-year contract to
Thiess, CIMIC's engineering unit.
Lake Vermont is an open cut mine producing hard coking coal
and has an annual production capacity of 4.6 million tonnes,
according to Jellinbah's website. Its first shipment took place
in 2009.
CIMIC was formerly called Leighton Holdings.
($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)