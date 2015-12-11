SYDNEY Dec 11 Australia's CIMIC has won a A$1.3 billion ($944 million) contract to continue running operations at the Lake Vermont coal mine in the state of Queensland, the contract miner said on Friday.

Australian private firm Jellinbah Group, which holds a majority stake in the mine, awarded the three-year contract to Thiess, CIMIC's engineering unit.

Lake Vermont is an open cut mine producing hard coking coal and has an annual production capacity of 4.6 million tonnes, according to Jellinbah's website. Its first shipment took place in 2009.

CIMIC was formerly called Leighton Holdings. ($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)