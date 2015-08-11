SYDNEY Aug 11 Conservative Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Tuesday said the country would cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent of 2005 levels by 2030 ahead of negotiations on a global climate deal in Paris at the end of the year.

The announcement sparked strong criticism from environmental groups and opposition politicians, who said that the target lagged far behind those announced by other advanced economies. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Richard Pullin)