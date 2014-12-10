(Adds Greens Party reaction)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 10 Australia will contribute A$200
million over four years into a U.N. fund to help poor nations
cope with global warming, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on
Wednesday, a major policy reversal for the embattled former
climate-change sceptic.
The pledge to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the latest in
a string of stinging policy reversals for Abbott, whose
struggling conservative government has hit record low approval
ratings.
"I've made various comments some time ago but as we've seen
things develop over the last few months I think it's fair and
reasonable for the government to make a modest, prudent and
proportionate commitment to this climate mitigation fund," he
told reporters in Melbourne.
The money for Australia's contribution to the fund will be
allocated from its foreign aid budget, Abbott said, and was
greeted as a welcome surprise at the U.N. Climate Change
Conference in Lima, Peru.
The GCF is a major part of a plan agreed in 2009 to raise
financial flows to help developing nations tackle climate
change, from public and private sources, to $100 billion a year
by 2020.
It aims to help emerging economies curb their greenhouse gas
emissions and adapt to changes such as heatwaves, mudslides and
rising sea levels, and is seen as vital to unlock a U.N. climate
deal meant to be agreed in late 2015 in Paris.
G20 leaders put an uncomfortable spotlight on climate change
at last month's leader's summit in Brisbane despite efforts by
host Australia to focus more narrowly on economic
growth.
Japan pledged $1.5 billion to the fund during the summit and
U.S. President Barack Obama pledged up to $3 billion, putting
the fund within sight of its $10 billion goal.
In November, the United States and China set goals for
curbing climate change, brightening prospects for Paris even
though their promises, including Beijing's plan for a undefined
peak in greenhouse gas emissions by around 2030, were vague.
Abbot's move was welcomed by environmental groups, but
opposition Greens Party leader Senator Christine Milne called it
too little too late, adding that allocating funds from the
overseas aid budget amounted to "robbing Peter to pay Paul".
"It is going to take much more than $200 million over four
years for Australians or the global community to believe there
has been any real shift in Tony Abbott's climate denial
position," she said in a statement.
The policy reversal follows Abbott's decision on Tuesday to
abandon a plan to radically reshape Australia's universal
healthcare system by charging patients a fee to see their
doctors.
