SYDNEY Jan 27 Australia faced a rise in
temperature of potentially more than 5 degrees celsius (41
degrees fahrenheit) by the end of the century, an increase that
would outpace global warming worldwide, the country's national
science agency said on Tuesday.
In its most comprehensive analysis yet of the impacts of
climate change, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organisation (CSIRO) painted a worst-case scenario of a
rise of up to 5.1 degrees celsius by 2090 if there are no
actions taken to cut greenhouse emissions.
"There is a very high confidence that hot days will become
more frequent and hotter," CSIRO principal research scientist
Kevin Hennessy said. "We also have very high confidence that sea
levels will rise, oceans will become more acidic, and snow
depths will decline."
The dire warning from the government-funded agency is at
odds with the official line from Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, who in 2009 declared the science of climate change was
"crap".
Abbott last year scrapped a tax on carbon pricing and
abolished the independent Climate Commission, saying recent
severe droughts that have crippled cattle farmers were "not a
new thing in Australia."
As the host of the Group of 20 last year, he attempted to
keep climate change off the agenda, resulting in an embarrassing
backdown at the Leaders Summit in Brisbane after U.S. President
Barack Obama used a high-profile speech to warn Australia that
its own Great Barrier Reef was in danger.
One of the world's biggest carbon emitters, Australia has
declined to join the United States, Japan, France and others in
contributing to the United Nations' Green Climate Fund.
Abbott has instead committed A$2.55 billion ($2.21 billion)
to a domestic initiative to reduce the country's emissions by 5
percent below 2000 levels by 2020.
The new research by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology,
using some 40 global climate models, has Australia warming at a
greater rate than the rest of the world.
The 5.1 degree celsius projection for 2090 is at the top end
of a range starting at 2.8 degrees celsius and is dependent on
how deeply, if at all, greenhouse gas emissions are cut. The
world average is for an increase of between 2.6 degrees celsius
and 4.8 degrees celsius.
The report said the annual average temperature in Australia
would likely be up to 1.3 degrees celsius warmer in 2030 than
the average experienced between 1986 and 2005.
