* ASX reverse listings transform miners into cloud companies
* Security and readiness give Australian cloud businesses
the jump
* Investor appetite and valuations growing
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Several failed Australian mining
firms are finding a profitable future above ground - in the
cloud.
Three small mining shell firms are the target of reverse
takeovers on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) to transform
into cloud computing services firms, looking to capitalise on
Australia's reputation as a "benign host" in the booming cloud
industry.
The first of the trio to complete its back-door listing,
Bulletproof Group Ltd, surged 87 percent on debut last
month as it completed its switch from minerals explorer Spencer
Resources to the ASX's first pure-play cloud services provider.
Bulletproof now plans to sell off the former Spencer
Resource's four mineral exploration licences in South Australia.
Australia ranks second only to Japan as a cloud services
provider, according to international trade organisation Business
Software Alliance's 2013 annual cloud computing scorecard of the
24 countries that make up 80 percent of the global information
communications technology market.
Based on factors including security, data privacy,
cybercrime and technology readiness, Australia beat countries
including the United States, Singapore and South Korea.
"Sovereignty is a big issue for corporates and Australia has
tended to be seen as a fairly benign location," said Bulletproof
Chief Executive Anthony Woodward, whose 475 clients include the
Australian federal government and major retail chains.
The public cloud market, where services are rendered over a
network that is open for public use, is dominated by big global
players like Google Inc, Microsoft Corp and
Amazon.com Inc.
But the private cloud market, which tailors infrastructure
for the sole use of a single organisation or corporation, is
regional and fragmented, providing more entry points.
EYEING ASIA
Cloud licensing and services company Newlease - due to start
trading as Rhype Ltd on Feb. 24 after a reverse takeover of
contract services company FRR Corporation - plans to
take advantage of a lack of existing server infrastructure and a
high piracy rate in Asia-Pacific.
It is shortly to open up in Malaysia, followed by Indonesia
and Hong Kong, after forays into Singapore, the Philippines and
Thailand.
The Asia Pacific SMB cloud market is forecast to grow to
$19.8 billion in 2015 from $7.6 billion in 2012, with a compound
annual growth rate of 38 percent, according to the 2013
Parallels Global SMB Cloud Insights Report.
Newlease Managing Director Doug Tutus pointed out that when
his company was founded in 2003, there were 70 cloud service
providers in Australia. There are now 3,500.
"If you could mirror that in Asia you have got a fantastic
business model," he said. "Outside of Singapore, the industry is
still in its infancy."
Decimal, which will complete its reverse takeover of
minerals explorer Aviva Corporation Ltd in April, will
initially focus on Australia but has purposefully built its
platform to support multiple jurisdictions, including in Asia.
PICKS TO BITS
The trio of cloud companies are aiming to tap growing
investor interest in Australian technology firms as the
country's decade-long mining boom fades.
In a sign of the times, software entrepreneurs Mike
Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, founders of fast-growing
software firm Atlassian, last year unceremoniously bumped
embattled coal magnate Nathan Tinkler off Australia's "young
rich list".
While Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar are following a well-worn
path to a U.S. listing - in Atlassian's case, on Nasdaq - recent
local technology initial public offerings are building
confidence that valuations are improving on the domestic market.
Jobs portal Freelancer soared up to 400 percent on its hotly
anticipated debut in November, briefly touching a market
valuation of A$1.1 billion ($959.75 million). It has since
dropped to A$1.48 per share, still a hefty premium to its A$0.50
offer price.
Aviva reached an-all time high when it announced its planned
reverse takeover by Decimal. Bulletproof's capital raising,
while relatively tiny at A$2.84 million, was oversubscribed.
"Twelve or 18 months ago, we were absolutely convinced our
larger capital requirements would be sourced somewhere out of
the United States," said Decimal Chief Executive Jan Kolbusz.
"Things have moved along very quickly and we can now attract
the sort of funding we will require here."
The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology Index has
risen 8 percent over the past year, contrasting with a 7.4
percent fall in the S&P/ASX 200 Materials Index, which
includes mining firms.
CLOUD BUBBLE?
All this activity has sparked concern in some quarters about
a bubble forming in the cloud industry.
With competition heating up, analysts expect many new
entrants to fall at the first hurdle, particularly when faced
with the firepower of market major Telstra Corp Ltd.
Australia, while benefiting from its security reputation,
also has to deal with the tyranny of distance. The more remote
the server, the longer it will take clients to access data in
the cloud.
Still, the three companies behind the reverse listings, all
several months in the making, are well placed to be at the front
of the pack.
They all have tried and tested products with strong client
books. Both Bulletproof and Newlease have recorded compound
revenue growth in excess of 40 percent over the past four
financial years.
"I don't think we are anywhere near approaching a bubble,"
said Ovum Research Director Steve Hodgkinson. "Cloud services is
one of those things where if companies get their model right
there are strong opportunities both domestically and globally."
"Companies that get in early in leadership in this space
have a strong advantage," he added, pointing to Australia and
New Zealand dual-listed Xero Ltd, which surged 333
percent last year and is now valued at around NZ$5.1 billion, as
an exemplar of a cloud company finding an early niche.
Bulletproof's planned expansion in the United States is
underpinned by an existing server in California, while Newlease
plans to use existing infrastructure in Asia.
"It's good timing for us because the footprint of the cost
structure is already there," said Tutus. "Becoming a public
entity and returning profits to shareholders is what it's about
and we are in a position to do that."
($1 = 1.1461 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Emily Kaiser)